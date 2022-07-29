Apache Junction police pull woman from submerged SUV, search for missing dog

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Floodwaters in Apache Junction trapped drivers on Thursday.

First responders jumped into action and made a dramatic rescue as a woman was stuck inside her SUV.

The woman, who was in the submerged SUV along Apache Junction Road, is thankful to be alive but, what might surprise some is the fact she's more worried about her missing dog than herself.

"I just got to find her if she is alive. I want to know one way or another,” said Sue Teders.

Teders' sidekick is a three-month-old Shitzu and Yorkie mix named Claire.

"She has more of the Yorkie in her. She became more of a therapy dog to me. I have a lot of issues going on in my life right now. so, that is kind of why I wanted to get her,” added Teders.

She got Claire a month ago but, Thursday the two drifted away from each other.

"So, it was just a street. There were no barricades. There were no flash flood warning signs. There was nothing in the street itself,” added Teders.

Sue was driving in Apache Junction where it was all dry.

"I really thought it was going to just stay right where it was. I did not realize until that water started coming so fast that my car just started going, backing up, going again and backing up again,” added Teders.

She remembers a man trying to help, but nothing worked.

"All of a sudden, all I heard was them smashing my back window and at that point, I said take my dog,” added Teders.

In the car with Sue was her dog Claire. While being rescued Sue wanted to make sure Apache Junction police saved her pet.

"I was trying to push my feet up and over, He said come on, come on, come on, you've got to get out of here. You've got to get out of here,” added Teders.

With Sergeant Wes Kelley's help, Sue made it out.

"Waters were rushing today. Today was a unique event,” said Sgt. Kelley. "It felt the whole world was coming down. It was a heavy rain event."

Sue's rescue, the officer says, was one of many Thursday.

"I am telling you the radio was popping! It was going off left and right,” added Sgt. Kelley.

"That happened so quickly. All of that took a big turn very quickly. I really didn't think I was in that much danger until I heard him the officer say it is going to turn over,” added Teders.

The focus is now on finding that missing dog.