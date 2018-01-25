Apache Junction man accused of having thousands of child porn pictures, videos on computer

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - An Apache Junction man is accused of having thousands of inappropriate pictures and videos of children on his computer.

On Jan. 4, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office was made aware of inappropriate pictures and videos downloaded to a home computer near Cortez Road and 35th Avenue.

According to a PCSO spokeswoman, deputies initially determined that 300 videos and pictures of boys and girls were downloaded to the computer. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered as many as 4,000 images of children were found.

Some of the victims were as young as 5 years old, authorities said.

The suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Roberson, was arrested during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Roberson did have access to small kids, but at this point in the investigation, it is not believed the suspect acted inappropriately with them. The Department of Child Services will also be investigating the case.

Roberson is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.