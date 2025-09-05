Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman accused of bringing box cutter to high school says she was at work at the time

Phoenix Union has alleged Cassandra Hernandez and her mother, State Rep. Lydia Hernandez, brought the weapon to Maryvale High School days after a deadly stabbing
One of the women accused of bringing a box cutter into a Phoenix high school last week says she was at work at the time.
PHOENIX — One of the women accused of bringing a box cutter into a Phoenix high school last week says she was at work at the time.

21-year-old Cassandra Hernandez says she was at her job at a local gym during the time when Phoenix Union says she and her mother, State Rep. Lydia Hernandez, entered Maryvale High School with the weapon in order to test the school's security system.

The alleged incident happened on the morning of August 25th, but a time card Hernandez shared with ABC15 shows she was at work at the time.

