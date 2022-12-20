Valley business hopes illegal dumping doesn't hinder Super Bowl business

A Valley business hopes the city can clean up some illegal dumping before potential Super Bowl clients show up.

Just outside his Phoenix business, Marc Madrid can find a bucket of oil nearly overflowing, what looks like the remnants of someone's house piled right on the street, and the majority of a boat on dry land. All part of illegal dumping that he says is getting worse.

“It looks apocalyptic to me, man,” said Madrid.

Marc is a warehouse operations manager for Big Sky Trucking, where they haul audio and video equipment for shows and events.

He says they expanded their business with a warehouse and lot space one month ago near near 33rd Avenue and Harrison Street.

Then just last week, someone left a heaping pile of junk right on the road.

He feels that attracted others to sling their slop right next to it.

“Invitation to bring all you junk, and park it right here,” he said.

To make matters even worse for Marc, he says he has a potential client coming back from the World Cup in Qatar, with plans to store equipment ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale.

That meeting is slated for Tuesday.

“I'm nervous man, I'm worried that's going to influence their decision on if they want to give us the business or not,” he said.

We brought Marc's concerns to the City of Phoenix.

Public works tells ABC15 they'll come out and investigate the illegal dumping on Tuesday for mail or names that could identify who's responsible.

They say if they find that person, they'll give them 24 hours to clean up the mess.

If they don't clean it up, they could face a $2,500 fine.

If no one is found responsible, the city says depending on the kind of garbage, public works will take care of it.

The city tells us anyone who sees illegal dumping should call public works to report it.

Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping in progress should call Crime Stop at 602-262-6151. To report illegal dumping after the fact, contact 602-262-6251.

All information is kept confidential.