Triple shooting leaves one dead near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called to a neighborhood around 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

One person, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Phoenix police.

ABC15 crews saw two people, a man and a woman, be taken to hospitals in ambulances. Police say they have life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear what led to the shooting or whether anyone is in custody.

