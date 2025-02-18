Trevor Browne High School's AI curriculum prepares students for future success

Trevor Browne High School in west Phoenix is pioneering a new curriculum that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) into its engineering program, preparing students for the future.

The high school has introduced a two-year program that not only teaches students the basics of AI but also offers them a certification from Estrella Mountain Community College.

This initiative is aimed at equipping students with the skills needed to tackle real-world problems, such as traffic congestion, using AI.

"In order for them to be ready for the future, AI is the future," said Stephanie Streeter, Principal of Trevor Browne High School. "We want to make sure our students are ready for the future of Phoenix or the future of anywhere they go."

Students at Trevor Browne High School are working on projects that involve creating model cities and programming small robotic cars to address traffic congestion.

They start by learning what AI is and how to apply it to their projects, testing algorithms to see if they work. Luis Aguilar, a junior at the school, noted that while everything has been going smoothly, there are challenges, such as coding errors and system failures.

By integrating AI into its curriculum, Trevor Browne High School is setting a precedent in Arizona, providing students with valuable skills and certifications that can enhance their future career prospects.

"It's good to have the basics of it," Aguilar said, "that way the companies know that I'm able to do it and able to do the job correctly."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.