TOLLESON, AZ - Two adults and four children were taken to the hospital after their vehicle was run off the road by an erratic driver in Tolleson Sunday evening.

According to Tolleson police, the incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police say the vehicle ended up in a ditch, trapping the occupants until fire crews could get them out.

Tolleson fire officials say three of the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The remaining three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also transported to the hospital.

No further information was immediately available.