Thousands of trees and shade structures coming to Phoenix after unanimous City Council Vote

PHOENIX — More shade cover is coming to Phoenix after a unanimous City Council vote to pass the Shade Phoenix Plan on Wednesday. It is an update to the to the city’s 2010 plan to provide protections in extreme heat. The plan will transform the city with hundreds of shade structures and thousands of trees.

Whether walking a pup, or pushing a stroller, any Phoenician knows the punishing effect of the hot Arizona sun.

“Everybody fries in the summertime. It’s hot, too hot for people not to have shade!” said Stacy Woods.

The City Council is now addressing the dangers of extreme heat too.

“We're not going to make the summers cool here, but we are going to design the city, recognizing that we've hit some records in the weather and we have to adapt,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The Shade Phoenix Plan brings 550 shade structures and 27,000 trees to the city in the next five years, getting $60 million in city, federal, and private funds. More than 50% of that investment will be going to low- to moderate-income neighborhoods.

“Making sure that we're intentional, that every part of the city matters and deserves investment,” Mayor Gallego said.

According to the city, high income neighborhoods have nearly double the tree canopy coverage as lower-income neighborhoods. Certain areas of west Phoenix are among those with the least shade.

“It doesn't make me feel equal, that's for sure,” Woods said. “The higher class shouldn't be subjected to be better than us. We should all be equal. We all deserve the same amount of shade.”

With 466 heat-related deaths in Maricopa County this year, the Shade Phoenix Plan aims to address a major public health risk.

The vision: transforming scorching areas into green.

The Arizona Nursery Association, a community partner with the city on the plan, says they are ready to get planting, and help create equal opportunities for shade.

“Try and bring some equity to that and try and help out the areas that need it the most,” Jeff Grass, Arizona Nursery Association President, said.

In west Phoenix, community members are looking forward to cool reprieve.

“I think it's a fantastic idea, and I think it pays great dividends,” Richard Mitchell, whose son and granddaughter live in the area, said.

A future made possible because someone is planting trees today.

“Everybody needs it,” Priscilla Marquez, Phoenix, said. “It's not just for just certain people. They should have it for everybody.”