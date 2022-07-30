Suspect in west Phoenix hotel double homicide in custody

PHOENIX — The suspect in a double shooting Thursday at a west Phoenix hotel is reportedly in custody.

Phoenix police confirmed Saturday morning that the suspect has been arrested. They have not yet provided more details on the arrest.

They previously said they first got the report of shots fired at a hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:15 Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had been looking for a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. The vehicle had been spotted in security footage police provided after the homicide.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and it's not clear what charges he will face.