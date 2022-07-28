Suspect on the loose after two men shot and killed at west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — Police need the public's help finding the person who allegedly shot and killed two men at a west Phoenix hotel.

Phoenix police say they first got the report of shots fired at a hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:15 Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

While police have not yet released suspect information, they have provided information on a vehicle they are looking for that is possibly connected to the shooting.

That vehicle is described as a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. It has Arizona license plate HYA 3KB.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police.