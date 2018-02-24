Police searching for suspects who robbed west Phoenix Subway restaurant

PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help locating two men who robbed a sandwich shop in west Phoenix.

On Jan. 28, police responded to a Subway near 34th Avenue and Thomas Road after receiving reports of a robbery.

According to officials, two men entered the restaurant and ordered food. Once they got to the cashier, one of the suspects jumped over the counter, took out the cash drawer and handed it to the other individual.

Recognize them? Watch as two robbers struggle to rip the register from the counter and runaway from the 34th Ave.& Thomas Subway. 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377 / 480-TESTIGO 480-837-8446 / www.SilentWitness org pic.twitter.com/HIpFhRF8DC — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) February 24, 2018

Afterwards, the men sped off northbound in a white, four-door, older model sedan, authorities said.

The first suspect is described as being Hispanic, between 19 and 20 years old, about 5'6", 110 to 150 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as also being Hispanic, between 19 and 20 years old, about 5'6", and 125 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call 480-WITNESS or submit a tip online at silentwitness.org.