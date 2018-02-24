Police searching for suspects who robbed west Phoenix Subway restaurant

PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help locating two men who robbed a sandwich shop in west Phoenix.
On Jan. 28, police responded to a Subway near 34th Avenue and Thomas Road after receiving reports of a robbery.
According to officials, two men entered the restaurant and ordered food. Once they got to the cashier, one of the suspects jumped over the counter, took out the cash drawer and handed it to the other individual.
Recognize them? Watch as two robbers struggle to rip the register from the counter and runaway from the 34th Ave.& Thomas Subway. 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377 / 480-TESTIGO 480-837-8446 / www.SilentWitness org pic.twitter.com/HIpFhRF8DC