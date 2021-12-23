Police search for suspect on Ak-Chin Pavilion stage fire

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are asking the public for help identifying an arson suspect caught on camera setting the Ak-Chin Pavilion stage on fire – causing thousands in damage.

Silent Witness posted security video and a grainy picture of the suspect on social media Wednesday.

The only audience at the Ak-Chin Pavilion after midnight on December 6th was a security camera who caught the suspect light the stage on fire as well as some of the venues equipment.

Off camera, investigators say the suspect also set a water fountain on fire.

“They could be charged with several felonies,” said Sergeant Steve Reaume, Silent Witness coordinator.

Sgt. Reaume said the estimated cost damage is $80,000.

No one else was at the venue at the time of the fire.

“It could have been occupied, someone could have been there, someone could have been hurt,” said Sgt. Reaume.

The grainy photo of the suspect isn’t helping.

“It make it very difficult, without a great description or someone coming forward it’s going to make this case very difficult,” he said.

ABC 15 reached out to the Ak-Chin Pavilion several times on Wednesday but never heard back.

Sgt. Reaume believes no performances or operations were interrupted because of the fire.

A neighboring property owner who saw the video for the first time on Wednesday said, “I can’t believe I didn’t wake up to this, I live here!,” said Keith Cardinal.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for to a $1000 cash reward.