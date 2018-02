PHOENIX - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a serious injury collision at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say a Chevy Malibu, occupied by a driver and four passengers, was turning left on to 67th Avenue when it collided with a Lexus ES that was traveling eastbound.

The impact of the crash caused the Chevy Malibu to clip a third vehicle that was stationary.

According to police, a rear passenger in the Chevy Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene by Phoenix fire personnel.

Others were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police say there were no signs of impairment observed on any driver involved in the collision.