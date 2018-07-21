Phoenix family wants answers after daycare scare

PHOENIX - A West Phoenix couple still wants answers a month after their son had a mysterious bloody lip at his daycare center.

Alexa Kolodziej posted her story about the incident at Kids Incorporated on Facebook, and it was shared more than 1,400 times this week.

The facility is near 91st Avenue and Thomas.

Kolodziej's three-year-old son, Jeremiah, is feeling fine now, but a video recording inside the school indicates he may have blamed a teacher at the center for his injury.

Jeanie Smith, the owner of Three Kids Incorporated locations in the Valley, now says she thinks the child had a blood blister, and she does not believe the staff member hurt the child.

That employee is no longer on the job.

Smith gave ABC15 a look inside the facility Friday, and she said her staff followed the rules by reporting the boy's injury and allegations to police and state licensing officials.



"Unfortunately, sometimes it happens," Smith said. "When it happens, we deal with it, and we investigate it. And if it's not up to our standards, we make changes."

Kids Incorporated has numerous child care center violations over the last two years. The company has operated for about 30 years in the Valley. Smith said her centers have served many satisfied families.

To look up past inspections and violations for your child's daycare provider, go to AZ Care Check.