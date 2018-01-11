Phoenix family mourning after teenage girl struck, killed

PHOENIX - The family of a teenage girl who was struck and killed by a car in west Phoenix last week says the area is particularly dangerous because there are no nearby pedestrian crosswalks in the area.

On January 3, police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road after receiving reports of a crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 15-year-old J'nae Bragg was struck by a car while attempting to cross the road outside of a crosswalk.

Bragg was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died a few days later as a result of her injuries, authorities confirmed.

Investigators say the driver who hit the girl was not impaired nor was he or she speeding at the time of the accident.

The victim's family described her as an upbeat child who always lived life to the fullest. However, her aunt, Sheila Baker, says the family is leaning on each other for support during this difficult time.

"It's hard," Baker said. "We're just supporting each other. We're calling each other. We're asking each other 'How you doing?'"

J'nae was heading to the store to get some snacks when she was hit by the car, her family explained.

"You don't think to get down to the crosswalk — especially if you have an immediate need and you think you can get there safe and get back safe," Baker said.

Baker says the tragic incident is bringing to light a bigger issue: the lack of crosswalks in the area. She explained that Bragg lived with her father nearby and it's often easier to run across the road as opposed to walking to a crosswalk blocks away.

"...Talk to your child," Baker said. "Make sure they're safe and they're doing the right thing and they're obeying the law — the traffic law — and so on."

Her family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Bragg's funeral costs and medical bills.