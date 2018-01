PHOENIX - Police have identified a 15-year-old girl struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix earlier this month as Jnae Bragg.

According to Phoenix police, on January 3, officers were called to the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police say Bragg had attempted to cross Indian School mid-block and was not in a crosswalk when she was struck by a westbound vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and spoke with police. Officers determined that the driver was not impaired and speed was not a factor in the crash, police said.