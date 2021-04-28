Watch
PD: Man seriously injured in shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road

Shooting - 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road
Posted at 8:24 PM, Apr 27, 2021
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was shot in west Phoenix Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road just before 7 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers say the man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Early information indicates the male was involved in an altercation with several other males when the shooting occurred," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Justus said this is an active investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

