PHOENIX - One person is dead following a deadly crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police said the crash happened early Tuesday morning at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to police, a man in a Hyundai passenger car was traveling westbound on McDowell Road, when he ran a red light and collided with semi-truck traveling southbound on 67th Avenue.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area during the morning rush hour.