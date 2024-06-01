Watch Now
Nine people out of their homes after triple house fire in west Phoenix

No one was hurt in the fires, according to Phoenix fire officials
Nine people are out of their homes this morning after a triple house fire near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jun 01, 2024
PHOENIX — Nine people are out of their homes this morning after a triple house fire in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 1 a.m. for a report of multiple homes on fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found three homes with smoke coming from the inside.

Firefighters made sure all occupants had been evacuated as they fought the fires.

Fire officials say that power lines were knocked down and gas lines had ruptured because of the fires.

No one was hurt in the fires.

All told, nine people were displaced from the three homes.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire, but it is under investigation.

