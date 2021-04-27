New owners hope to bring west Valley golf course up to ‘par’

PHOENIX — A golf course in the west Valley that has sat in bankruptcy for nearly a year is getting a new chance of bringing a community together.

The BellAir Golf Course is under new ownership after the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new group of owners have big plans to restore the 75 acres.

BellAir is not far from Loop 101, in between 43rd and 51st Avenues in Phoenix — it has become an eyesore to those who live there over the past year.

The course has dead grass, dead trees, lost golf balls, broken furniture and golf shop that sits empty with dust and cobwebs.

Bellair Golf Course in the West Valley has turned into an eyesore for many. Dead grass, falling fences, weeds, and boarded up windows at the golf shop.



Jason Law and Ryan Beglin are just two of the new owners who are hoping to turn the area around by providing a safe, fun, outdoor environment for more than those who love golf.

“It’s really about creating an atmosphere out here where you feel safe, comfortable, kind of extension of someone’s backyard where you want to be here, you want to hang out,” said Beglin.

The new owners, a group of friends and investors who live nearby, and have family and friends who live in the community have big plans to restore the area.

Along with planting thousands of trees, there will be a new indoor/outdoor dining experience, updates to the driving range, new outdoor gazebos and sitting areas near the ponds.

The new group will also use recycled water to bring back green grass to the course. The owners tell ABC15 they use recycled water from their own well system that pumps water from the ground and into the lakes and then it’s recycled to the course.

For so many — BellAir is a lot of memories in the west Valley from going to the driving range with parents or grandparents, to kids finding areas to play around the golf course.

Kelley Ryan got married at the golf course, and his backyard is along the golf course that has been full of weeds, dead grass, and falling fences.

“I miss being able to walk out my house and see the green grass, and the golfers,” he said.

Ryan is one of many looking forward to seeing what is next, “I’m excited to see what they do.”