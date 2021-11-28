Watch
Man hospitalized after house fire near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye

Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 28, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that left a man hurt in West Phoenix.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a home on Whyman Avenue, near Lower Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue, for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they found a medium-sized house with flames shooting from the back of the structure.

Firefighters quickly secured a water supply and established command for the blaze.

They extended hoselines to the location of the fire and sent a ladder crew to the roof for vertical ventilation.

While searching the house a man was rescued from inside. He was experiencing difficulty breathing after suffering from smoke inhalation. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital for further treatment. He was transported in stable condition, according to Phoenix Fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of this fire. No other injuries were reported.

