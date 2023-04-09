Man dead after being hit by possibly impaired driver near 35th Ave and Thomas

A man has died after he was hit by a driver who was possibly impaired Thursday night near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Officials say the man was crossing the street in a crosswalk when another man driving a truck hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was evaluated for impairment. Officials say "signs of drug use were noted."

Officials say the driver was processed for DUI and has been released pending lab analysis.

The identity of the man hit has not yet been released.