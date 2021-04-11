FD: Woman found dead after apartment fire near 81st Avenue and Indian School

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman died in an apartment fire near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday evening.

Firefighters say they were called to the scene by a neighbor who saw the flames coming from a window of the apartment.

When crews arrived they noticed 10-foot flames coming from the windows of a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters say "heavy fire and heat impingement forced firefighters to their knees as they made entry and searched the residence."

Once fire personnel were able to gain entry into the apartment, they located a woman who had died.

No firefighters were injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.