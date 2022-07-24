Family speaks out after losing loved one in fiery crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A family is seeking answers and holding a vigil after a fiery crash near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird ended the life of Terry Hill.

Terry was attempting to make a left-hand turn when police say a stolen car struck his car. Terry's car erupted into a ball of flames.

The crash happened Friday morning, just before 2 a.m.

Terry's family says he was a loving father, brother and husband.

His sister says Terry was a Lyft driver who had two passengers in the back when suddenly they were hit. All three of them died.

"I wouldn't wish this upon anybody," Terry's sister, Jada Hill, said.

Jada says her brother was everything to her.

"Our dad passed away from lung cancer. He was six, I was five. Our mom... We lost last year to COVID," she said.

Ever since their mom died, there wasn't a weekend they didn't spend together.

"He had my back. I had his. And today we were just supposed to go to the river as one of our bonding times and we didn't get to make it. It hurts and we're still hurting," added Jada.

A fiery crash took all that away.

"I just hope he didn't suffer," she said.

Police say the six people inside the stolen vehicle that hit Terry's car were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Officials say the ages of those in the stolen car range from teenagers to young adults.

"And because he decides to do the right thing and make a left on a green light, and they decide to run the light... It's not fair," Jada said. "They should be held accountable."

Terry leaves behind his wife and 7-year-old son, Terry Hill, Jr.

"It still seems like it's not real. It still feels like he's out there just playing with us, but we know that's not true," Jada said in tears.

ABC15 has asked police if they're looking for a third car that may be involved, and the condition of those taken to the hospital. There isn’t an update at this time.

“I love him. I miss him. I hope he looks over me. We’re always going to remember him. We’re going to live through him. He’s going to live through us,” said Jada.

And while she takes comfort in knowing he’s in a better place…

“I would give anything for a hug,” Jada told ABC15 in tears.

The family has started an online fundraiser to help Terry’s family with additional expenses.

