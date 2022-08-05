Couple thankful to be alive after car crashes into Phoenix apartment

GLENDALE, AZ — A Valley couple is in a temporary apartment after a car crashed into their apartment unit while they were sleeping.

It happened early Wednesday near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Peoria in Phoenix.

"I thought it was an earthquake or something!" explained Jesus Ruiz.

But this was no earthquake - it was a car that came crashing through Jesus' bedroom in the middle of the night.

In fact, his head was about a foot from where the wall where the car hit.

Police say a sedan and a truck crashed into each other.

Jesus believes the force of the crash sent the sedan careening toward his apartment.

A male driver and a female driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

"He said there is a car in the wall," said Patty Ruiz, Jesus' wife. "I said there is no car in the wall. And he said there is a car in the wall!"

Patty says initially, she couldn't believe what her husband was telling her. At first, Patty explains she went into shock, but now that she's had time to absorb what happened, she believes it was a miracle that saved her husband.

We've reached out to Phoenix police to see if anyone has been arrested in connection to this crash.