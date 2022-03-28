Two children, four adults hurt in crash at 71st Ave and Thomas Rd

PHOENIX — At least six people have been taken to a hospital after a crash in west Phoenix.

At about 8:00 a.m. Monday, emergency crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were called to a crash at 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Firefighters quickly set up a triage and identified four vehicles that were involved and seven patients in need of care.

Two people had to be helped out of their vehicles, officials said.

The patients include two boys, between the ages of 5 and 12, three women, and one man, according to police.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash and has not released any other information.

