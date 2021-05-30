Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Car crashes into home, catches on fire near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

items.[0].image.alt
Desirae Wimp
MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 11:00:36-04

PHOENIX — Police say a car crashed into a west Phoenix home and caught on fire near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said around 6 a.m., officers responded to the area for a vehicle that had struck a home.

MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png

Police said one person who was inside of the home suffered minor injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

According to police, preliminary information indicates impairment may be a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Suns vs. Lakers in the NBA Playoffs today at 12:30 p.m. on ABC15 Arizona