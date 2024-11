PHOENIX — Police are asking the community to avoid a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road while they investigate a burglary call that led to a barricade situation.

Phoenix police say officers were called to investigate a burglary where two men were seen getting into a victim's vehicle around 8 a.m.

Officers have set up a perimeter and are working to investigate the situation, which has since turned into a barricade situation.

