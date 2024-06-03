Watch Now
Broadway Road closed near 43rd Avenue in west Phoenix as firefighters battle brush fire

It's not clear how long the road will be closed
Posted at 4:35 AM, Jun 03, 2024
PHOENIX — A section of Broadway Road in west Phoenix is closed Monday morning as firefighters battle a brush fire.

The fire is located near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road.

It's not clear what sparked the fire, or how long Broadway Road will be closed.

ABC15 has reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.

