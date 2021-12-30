Arrest made after 3 guards were shot at Phoenix sports bar near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made after three security guards were shot at a West Valley bar last weekend.

Phoenix police said Thursday 41-year-old Herman Samarripas was arrested after the incident that occurred Sunday near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Three Purple Turtle sports bar security guards were struck by gunfire during an altercation, according to Phoenix police officials. Two of them received life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. The third guard’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Samarripas was booked into jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault.