Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsWest Phoenix News

Actions

Three security guards shot at West Valley bar, shooter(s) at large

items.[0].videoTitle
Three security guards were shot Sunday night at a West Phoenix bar. Police are still searching for the shooter(s).
3 shot at Purple Turtle bar
Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 09:40:09-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting at a West Valley bar.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a business near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene they learned a shooting occurred at the Purple Turtle sports bar and grill after an altercation between a group of individuals and security guards.

Three security guards were struck by gunfire, according to Phoenix police officials.

Two of them received life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. The third guard’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The shooter(s) left the area before police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police haven’t released any further details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV