Three security guards shot at West Valley bar, shooter(s) at large

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting at a West Valley bar.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a business near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene they learned a shooting occurred at the Purple Turtle sports bar and grill after an altercation between a group of individuals and security guards.

Three security guards were struck by gunfire, according to Phoenix police officials.

Two of them received life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. The third guard’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The shooter(s) left the area before police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police haven’t released any further details.