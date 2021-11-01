Watch
A look inside Valleywise Health's new health center in Maryvale

Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 01, 2021
PHOENIX — Valleywise Health opened a new community health center in Maryvale on Monday that will primarily serve women and children and will have a special emphasis on refugees.

"We have launched a robust team of cultural health navigators and interpreters, so they are able to convey the health problems in a concept that is understood by the patient," said Jeanne Nizigiyimana, program manager for the Refugee Women's Health Clinic at the center.

The 26,000-square-foot facility will offer a holistic approach to medicine and will have primary and pediatric care, OB-GYN, and integrated behavioral health, officials said. It will also have health and nutrition classes and a family learning center.

It is the fourth Valleywise Health center to open in the Valley within the last two years. Valleywise is part of Maricopa County's health system.

“The continued expansion and upgrade of our community health center network has allowed Valleywise Health to make a greater impact on the health of our community,” said CEO and President Steve Purves.

