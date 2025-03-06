WATCH: Entrepreneur fair, empowerment program helping domestic violence survivors get a fresh start

PHOENIX — Launching a small business can lead to financial stability for some.

One Valley organization is helping domestic violence survivors build the skills needed to run a successful business.

Chicanos Por La Causa runs an economic empowerment program that helps family violence survivors build entrepreneurial skills to help them launch and run their own small businesses.

For those who have been through the program, some say that what they've learned is "life-changing."

Learn more about the economic empowerment program and this weekend's Survivor Entrepreneurs Fair by watching the video in the player above.