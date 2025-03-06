Watch Now
WATCH: Entrepreneur fair, empowerment program helping domestic violence survivors get a fresh start

Chicanos Por La Causa's program helps family violence survivors build entrepreneurial skills and launch their own small businesses
Launching a small business can lead to financial stability for some. One Valley organization is helping domestic violence survivors build the skills needed to run a successful business. Chicanos Por La Causa runs an economic empowerment program that helps family violence survivors build entrepreneurial skills to help them launch and run their own small businesses.
For those who have been through the program, some say that what they've learned is "life-changing."

