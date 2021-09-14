Valley of the Sun YMCA's 'Muscle Up' program gets kids moving

PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun YMCA has a new program that is helping kids get up and moving.

It's called the Muscle Up program, a 30-minute fitness class that includes strength training, coordination, and balance.

"We wanted to keep kids moving and keep them active and letting them have fun and doing some of the things they see their parents doing when they come to the Y," said Paul McKim, Executive Director of Healthy Living.

Ashley Palomino is a member of the Y and says she plans on signing her kids up. She says when her kids did online learning last year, it was difficult to keep them active.

"When I did take them for their check-up with the doctor they did gain a lot of weight which is understandable. We aren't going out as much, we aren't going in public. So it's been a little bit rough to get them more active so this is going to be great," said Palomino.

The program launches at the Christown YMCA on Oct. 4. You have to be a member of the Y, but there are financial aid options available depending on your income.

