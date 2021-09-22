Valley groups gear up to help Afghan refugees coming to Arizona

A number of Valley non-profits, including Catholic Charities Community Services, are gearing up to welcome more refugees from Afghanistan.

Joanne Morales, the Director of Refugee Programs in Phoenix, tells ABC15 her group is gearing up to assist at least 75 refugees in the coming weeks. An exact arrival date is not known yet.

Although helping the refugees get settled is critical, Morales explains in the weeks and months after they arrive, help will be even more crucial.

"One of the things we are really trying to focus in on is what happens three months after people arrive," Morales explains. "That three months to one year after arrival is really when people will need more of that longer-term support...We are dealing with individuals who may be coming with different levels of trauma and may not be willing to come to work right away."

If you'd like to help out, visit Catholic Charities here.

To see their Amazon Wishlist, click here.