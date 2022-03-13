Two Phoenix PD officers injured during shooting near 27th Ave and Maryland, suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect after two Phoenix officers were injured during a shooting.

The shooting happened overnight into Sunday near 27th and Maryland Avenues.

Officials say one officer was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A second officer was treated for minor injuries due to flying glass and is expected to be okay.

Police are searching for a suspect who Chief Jeri Williams says was hiding in the dark while "trying to pick our officers off."

Everyone is asked to avoid Glendale Avenue to Bethany Home Road, I-17 to 27th Avenue as an investigation is underway.

