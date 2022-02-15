Police chief praises 'heroism, bravery' as officers recover after Phoenix standoff

PHOENIX — Nine officers injured in the line of duty in a shooting and standoff early Friday are expected to recover. This comes after the officers were ambushed by now-deceased Morris Richard Jones III.

Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams sat down one-on-one with ABC15 on Monday after the dangerous events that left so many of her officers hurt.

Family of the last remaining officer at Banner Health tells ABC15, he was the first to go into the hospital and hopefully in the next few days, will be the last to come out.

Chief Williams says all nine are in great spirits. “A couple of them are joking, some of them are just very thankful to be alive.”

When asked how Williams digested Friday’s situation, she said, “Probably in bits and pieces, to be honest. You get that initial call of a ‘Triple Nine.’ When you're instantly awakened, the first thing you want to do is get information. If the information doesn't come, you do what you know, jump in the shower, put the uniform on, get ready to roll to see how your people are doing.”

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Phoenix police responded to a report of a woman shot near 51st Avenue and Elwood Street. Investigators say when police got there, the suspect, later identified as Jones, invited an officer into the home.

Williams says, "The initial officer showed up to help. The other four (officers) showed up to help, showed up to assist, not realizing and recognizing what they were walking themselves into.”

Chief Williams says officers got a call there was a shooting at home. When an officer approached home, a suspect shot the officer. She says a baby at some point was placed outside in a carrier and when officers went to bring baby to safety the suspect fired more shots. #ABC15 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) February 11, 2022

That’s when police say Jones opened fire.

“I marvel at the tenacity,” says Williams. “Of the heroism, of the bravery, but I'm extremely maternal as people know.”

Police said Monday an autopsy confirmed Jones shot and killed himself inside the home. Jones' former girlfriend, 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley was also found dead inside the house. Monday, dozens of bullet holes in the front door of the home and boarded windows could still be seen.

Lobley’s 1-month-old daughter, caught in the middle of the ambush, is alive and now in DCS custody.

Chief Williams say she expects the one officer still in the hospital will be released soon.

“They're surrounded by family and friends,” Williams says of her officers. “Which means the world to you. I mean, nothing matters, right? If you're sitting there by yourself, none of them are alone, or they're surrounded by family and friends, as well as the police family.”

Chief Williams hoping that attacks on officers across the country end. She says that domestic situations remain some of their most challenging to deal with.