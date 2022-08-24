The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census

PHOENIX — Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.

The garden posted the numbers on Instagram, saying roughly 8,500 saguaros were found in the Valley.

Of those, about 1,000 saguaros were found to be damaged.

The areas with the most saguaros were north Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, and Gilbert.

More than 300 volunteers took part in counting the saguaros back in May.

Aside from damage, they also recorded other information about the cacti.

They say the cactus with the most arms had 35 arms, while the one with the most holes had a whopping 47! It's unclear whether those holes were damage-related or natural.

Garden officials say the next step after the census is to collect samples of the cacti in the Valley. Those samples will then be randomly compared to samples of saguaros that live in the wild.