PHOTOS: Storm damage after severe July 17 monsoon storm

A strong monsoon storm rolled through parts of the Valley Sunday evening, leaving a path of destruction for many residents.

FX9Jwn4UIAA5mCD.jpg More storm damage in Mesa. This McDonald’s billboard fell on two cars parked at this motel on Main & Higley.Photo by: KNXV 20220718_063437.jpg Storm damage in MesaPhoto by: KNXV 20220718_063420.jpg Storm damage in MesaPhoto by: KNXV 20220718_063530.jpg Storm damage in MesaPhoto by: KNXV 20220718_061042.jpg Storm damage in MesaPhoto by: Susie Que 20220718_065310.jpg Storm damage in MesaPhoto by: Susie Que Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.55.29 AM.png Near SR 87 and Gilbert RoadPhoto by: KNXV Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 6.13.20 AM.png Towers toppled over near SR 87Photo by: KNXV Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 6.49.40 AM.png Home destroyed near SR 87 near Gilbert RoadPhoto by: KNXV Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.56.23 AM.png Home destroyed during storm near SR 87 and Gilbert RoadPhoto by: KNXV Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.54.13 AM.png Near SR 87 and Gilbert RoadPhoto by: ABC15 FX9CEaeUUAA_BfG.jpg The owner of Castle Floors in Mesa says 30 years ago, their building caught fire after being hit by lightning. Now, they’re cleaning up again after last night’s wind caused a lot of damagePhoto by: KNXV Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.53.03 AM.png McKellips and HornePhoto by: KNXV Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.50.33 AM.png Hohokam Stadium area damagePhoto by: KNXV 20220718_082249.jpg Thompson's Auto Repair lost its roof due to last night's storm.Photo by: James Clark

