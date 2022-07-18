PHOTOS: Storm damage after severe July 17 monsoon storm

Share Facebook

More storm damage in Mesa. This McDonald’s billboard fell on two cars parked at this motel on Main & Higley. KNXV

Storm damage in Mesa KNXV

Storm damage in Mesa Susie Que

Near SR 87 and Gilbert Road KNXV

Towers toppled over near SR 87 KNXV

Home destroyed near SR 87 near Gilbert Road KNXV

Home destroyed during storm near SR 87 and Gilbert Road KNXV

Near SR 87 and Gilbert Road ABC15

The owner of Castle Floors in Mesa says 30 years ago, their building caught fire after being hit by lightning. Now, they’re cleaning up again after last night’s wind caused a lot of damage KNXV

McKellips and Horne KNXV

Hohokam Stadium area damage KNXV

Thompson's Auto Repair lost its roof due to last night's storm. James Clark

