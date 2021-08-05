St. Vincent de Paul in need of donations for emergency shelter

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul is raising support for its shelters through the "100 Days of Summer" initiative.

The nonprofit says they receive the least donations during the summer months. It's also the time when they need the most help from the community.

.@SVdP says summer is when they receive the least donations. (These are some of their clothing donations) It’s also when they have the most people coming to them for help looking for shelter because of the heat. We are live on #ABC15 @CW61Arizona from 7-9 with how you can help. pic.twitter.com/Re5vdqATsy — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) August 5, 2021

Because of the extreme heat, the organization has transformed its dining hall near 3rd Avenue and Watkins Road into an emergency shelter. From now until the end of September, it's a place where roughly 200 people experiencing homelessness sleep every night.

"If there was an empty space we absolutely wanted to make sure people could sleep inside in the a/c," said Marisol Saldivar with St. Vincent de Paul.

Saldivar says they are in need of sunscreen, hats, Pedialyte hydration packets, water and other items.

If you would like to help you can donate by clicking here.