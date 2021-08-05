Watch
St. Vincent de Paul in need of donations for emergency shelter

A dining hall is turning into an emergency shelter due to extreme heat.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 13:08:20-04

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul is raising support for its shelters through the "100 Days of Summer" initiative.

The nonprofit says they receive the least donations during the summer months. It's also the time when they need the most help from the community.

Because of the extreme heat, the organization has transformed its dining hall near 3rd Avenue and Watkins Road into an emergency shelter. From now until the end of September, it's a place where roughly 200 people experiencing homelessness sleep every night.

"If there was an empty space we absolutely wanted to make sure people could sleep inside in the a/c," said Marisol Saldivar with St. Vincent de Paul.

Saldivar says they are in need of sunscreen, hats, Pedialyte hydration packets, water and other items.

If you would like to help you can donate by clicking here.

