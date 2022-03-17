Watch
Woman wanted, accused of stabbing her mother several times in Phoenix

Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 17, 2022
PHOENIX — 27-year-old Brenda Villela is wanted after allegedly stabbing her mother in Phoenix Wednesday.

According to police, Villela's mother was driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road when Villela allegedly stabbed her multiple times.

The vehicle then crashed and Villela ran away on foot.

Villela's mother was hospitalized in critical condition, though police say she is now stable.

Police have not released what led up to the stabbing or a motive.

Silent Witness is asking for anyone with any information on Villela and her whereabouts to contact Silent Witness or the Phoenix Police Department.

Villela is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet tall and 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red and white jacket and pajama shorts and armed with a knife.

