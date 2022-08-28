Watch Now
Woman in "extremely critical condition" after being rescued off South Mountain Sunday

Phoenix Fire Department
Posted at 9:59 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 12:59:13-04

PHOENIX — A woman is in "extremely critical condition" after she had to be rescued off of South Mountain early Sunday morning.

Phoenix Fire officials say just before 7 a.m., the woman's daughter called 9-1-1 after she noticed her 60-year-old mother suffering from heat exhaustion.

Firefighters found the woman about a half mile up the trail and she was treated with advanced life support measures, loaded onto a big wheel, and taken down to an ambulance.

She was then taken to a hospital for further assessment and treatment.

