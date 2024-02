PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a first-alarm fire at a strip mall near Central Avenue and Baseline Road Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. for a fire at a salon and pawn shop.

Both buildings are clear and no injuries have been reported on scene, according to firefighters.

No additional information has been released.