Two-year-old girl in 'extremely critical condition' after being pulled from a bathtub in south Phoenix

It's not clear how long the child was in the bathtub
Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 10, 2024
PHOENIX — A young child is in the hospital after being pulled from a bathtub at an apartment complex in south Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials were called to the area of 19th and Southern Avenues around 12:15 p.m. for a drowning call.

When firefighters arrived, they found police who had already arrived performing CPR on a 2-year-old girl.

She was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

Fire officials add that the two-year-old "had been in a bathtub unattended for an unknown amount of time."

Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

