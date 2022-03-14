Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Toddler extremely critical after being pulled from pool in south Phoenix

A two-year-old boy has been rushed to a hospital after being found in a swimming pool in south Phoenix.
48th and Baseline toddler drowning
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:17:03-04

PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy has been rushed to a hospital after being found in a swimming pool in south Phoenix.

At about 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Vineyard Avenue, near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

When crews arrived they found the toddler unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters immediately started CPR and rushed him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The family told crews that the child was under the water in a backyard pool for an unknown amount of time.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV