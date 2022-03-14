Toddler extremely critical after being pulled from pool in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy has been rushed to a hospital after being found in a swimming pool in south Phoenix.

At about 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home on Vineyard Avenue, near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

When crews arrived they found the toddler unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters immediately started CPR and rushed him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The family told crews that the child was under the water in a backyard pool for an unknown amount of time.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.