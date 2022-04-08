Two teenagers shot in Phoenix, near 28th St & Broadway

PHOENIX — Two teenagers were shot in Phoenix, near 28th Street and Broadway Road Thursday night around 7 p.m.

Aerial footage shows multiple police vehicles outside of an apartment complex.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found one teenage male and female who were injured by gunfire. Both were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injures.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or who shot the two teenagers.

The situation is still under investigation.

