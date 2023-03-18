Two people rescued from fast-moving wash near 91st Avenue and Baseline

Two people were rescued Friday night from a fast-moving wash near 91st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Officials say the two adults were stranded on top of their car in a flooded wash.

They both needed to be air-lifted from the water.

Both refused transportation to the hospital, according to officials.

The Phoenix Fire Department would like to remind people that vehicles can be carried away in as little as 12 inches of water and "nearly half of all flood-related drownings occur when motorists attempt to cross a flooded road and are instead swept downstream."