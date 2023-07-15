Two people, including a Phoenix police officer, hurt in dog attack near 7th Avenue and Roeser Road

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer and another man are hurt after a dog attacked the two at a home in south Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near 7th Avenue and Roeser Road around 7:45 a.m. for the report of a loose animal.

The caller had indicated a dog had attacked a man inside a home and it still wasn't under control.

When an officer got to the scene, that officer was attacked by the dog.

The officer then shot the dog, killing it to end the threat.

Both the man and the officer were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

The two have both since been released from the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.