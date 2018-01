PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says two people are in critical condition after a crash involving a bus in south Phoenix.

The crash happened at 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two people were driving in a car and the driver either failed to stop, or failed to remain stopped when the bus had right of way, causing the crash.

The driver and teen passenger were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their exact ages have not been released.

Police say no one on the bus suffered significant injuries.

The roadway is blocked in the area while police investigate.