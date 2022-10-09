Two hospitalized after shooting near Central Ave and Dobbins Rd

PHOENIX — Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road Saturday night.

Officials say police were called next to a restaurant where they located two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the hospital.

Officials say suspects drove away from the area before police arrived.

Police have not provided any suspect or vehicle information.

The identities of the two men shot have not been released.

It is unknown what led up to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.