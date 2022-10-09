Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsSouth Phoenix News

Actions

Two hospitalized after shooting near Central Ave and Dobbins Rd

Police say shooters drove away before officers arrived
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted at 9:21 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 00:21:51-04

PHOENIX — Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road Saturday night.

Officials say police were called next to a restaurant where they located two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the hospital.

Officials say suspects drove away from the area before police arrived.

Police have not provided any suspect or vehicle information.

The identities of the two men shot have not been released.

It is unknown what led up to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!